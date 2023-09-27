Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mabank roper wins over $3,000 at Amarillo rodeo

Tri-State Rodeo
By Mack Shaw
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas cowboy won over $3,000 at an Amarillo rodeo over the weekend.

Lee “Boogie” Ray, 52, of Mabank, placed first in round one of team roping at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair for $3,226. He also placed second in round one of team roping at the Springhill PRCA Rodeo for $2,323, bringing his weekend total to $5,549.

Other East Texas rodeo winners include:

  • Wenceslao “Lightning” Aguilera, 29, of Athens, placed fifth in round one of team roping at the Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo in Stephenville for $1,654. Aguilera is ranked #33 in the world for team roping.
  • Kaden Profili, 21, of Jacksonville, placed 10th in round one of team roping at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair for $759. He also placed first in round one of the Springhill PRCA Rodeo for $2,633, bringing his weekend total to $3,392. Profili is ranked #39 in the world for team roping.
  • Jayse Tettenhorst, 20, of Jacksonville, placed ninth in round one of team roping at the Springhill PRCA Rodeo for $929.
  • Logan Cook, 25, of Alto, placed seventh in round one of saddle bronc riding at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair for $335. He also placed second in round one of the Springhill PRCA Rodeo for $1,444, and eight in round one of the Cowboy Capital for $186, bringing his weekend total to $1,965. Cook is ranked #26 in the world for saddle bronc riding.
  • Laramie Mosley, 27, of Palestine, placed third in round one of bull riding at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair for $1,441. Mosley is ranked #40 in the world for bull riding.
  • Justin Schaffer, 29, of Hallsville, placed fifth in round one of steer wrestling at the Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo for $777. Schaffer is ranked #45 in the world for steer wrestling.
  • Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens, placed fifth in round one of bull riding at the Springhill PRCA Rodeo for $630. Askey is ranked #14 in the world for bull riding.
  • Heath Thomas, 30, of Hemphill, placed sixth in the first round of steer wrestling at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo for $154.

