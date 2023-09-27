Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Keith Whitfield accepts offer to become Marlin city manager, mayor says

City Hall in Marlin, Texas
City Hall in Marlin, Texas(Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - City of Daingerfield Manager Keith Whitfield has accepted an offer to become the new city manager in Marlin, Mayor Susan Byrd confirmed to KWTX.

City council unanimously voted to offer the job to Whitfield during its meeting on Sept. 25.

Councilmembers approved offering a package with a starting salary of $84,000 a year, a vehicle provided by the city, and a possible pay increase with a positive evaluation.

Whitfield will be under a six month probationary period once he begins working for the city.

The city does not yet have a starting date for Whitfield.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A toddler in Cherokee County is dead after drowning in a pond on their family’s property...
Cherokee County toddler drowns in family pond
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection

Latest News

WebXtra: Athens mayor rejects railroad’s proposal to shut down road where train struck car
WebXtra: Athens mayor rejects railroad’s proposal to shut down road where train struck car
WebXtra: Athens mayor rejects railroad’s proposal to shut down road where train struck car
WebXtra: Athens mayor rejects railroad’s proposal to shut down road where train struck car
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department
WebXtra: Construction begins on new Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department station