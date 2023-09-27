Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A flight attendant was found dead with a cloth in her mouth in an airport hotel room in Philadelphia this week, police said.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman, Public Information Officer Shawn Ritchie said in an email.

When officers arrived at the Marriott Hotel at the Philadelphia International Airport, they found a 66-year-old woman inside her hotel room, unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth, Ritchie said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Officials confirmed to local news outlets WCAU and WTXF that the woman was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, Ritchie said.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
A toddler in Cherokee County is dead after drowning in a pond on their family’s property...
Cherokee County toddler drowns in family pond
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection
Karen Dunn
Grand jury indicts former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
A Jack in the Box employee who appears on video to have shot at a customer tells her side of...
Jack in the Box ex-employee accused of shooting at family in drive-thru responds to lawsuit
Braxten Henderson
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
One of the baby horned lizards steps away from its shell.
Caldwell Zoo in Tyler announces hatching of 100th Texas Horned Lizard
After weeks of delicate care, here at the Caldwell Zoo, the young hatchlings will be...
Caldwell Zoo in Tyler announces hatching of 100th Texas Horned Lizard