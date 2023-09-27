Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another beautiful but warm day with temperatures climbing into the 90s.  We’re starting to cool off now and will drop back into the 70s overnight.  Tomorrow looks mostly sunny and very warm again.  High temperatures in the lower to mid 90s will continue into the weekend, with a bit more of a breeze by Saturday and Sunday.  The high pressure causing these very warm temperatures does start to weaken by next week, which should bring temperatures down a couple of degrees, but probably not much.  The next cold front could be a pretty decent one with more fall-like temperatures and another round of thunderstorms, but it won’t be here until the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A toddler in Cherokee County is dead after drowning in a pond on their family’s property...
Cherokee County toddler drowns in family pond
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 9-27-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 9-27-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Lots of sunshine, few showers south today, Much Warmer Than Normal Temps.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Lots of sunshine, few showers south today, Much Warmer Than Normal Temps.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips