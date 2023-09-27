East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been another beautiful but warm day with temperatures climbing into the 90s. We’re starting to cool off now and will drop back into the 70s overnight. Tomorrow looks mostly sunny and very warm again. High temperatures in the lower to mid 90s will continue into the weekend, with a bit more of a breeze by Saturday and Sunday. The high pressure causing these very warm temperatures does start to weaken by next week, which should bring temperatures down a couple of degrees, but probably not much. The next cold front could be a pretty decent one with more fall-like temperatures and another round of thunderstorms, but it won’t be here until the end of next week.

