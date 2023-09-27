Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chris Green announces third run for Smith County sheriff

Chris Green addresses reporters on Sept. 27, 2023.
Chris Green addresses reporters on Sept. 27, 2023.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith has drawn his first challenger for the Republican Primary in March.

On Wednesday, former Texas Game Warden Chris Green announced he’s running for Smith County Sheriff. The 30-year law enforcement officer unsuccessfully ran against Smith in 2012 and 2016.

Speaking to reporters, Green outlined the reasons he’s running, which include issues at the Smith County Jail.

“I have concerns with employee safety, inmate security, and meeting the minimum standards of the Texas Jail Commission,” Green said. “We also know that mental health issues are on the rise across the nation. It’s no different here in Smith County. We’ll have a plan to handle these non-violent individuals. Incarceration is not the answer. "

So far, Smith and Green are the only candidates to publicly announce their candidacy for the position of sheriff. The primary election will be held March 5, 2024.

