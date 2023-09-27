Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Beckville Bearcats focused, with eyes on state prize

Beckville Bearcats (Source: KLTV Staff)
Beckville Bearcats (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BECKVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Beckville Bearcats, who lost their first game to Timpson, have won every game since and are now 4-1.

After a tough loss to Timpson things have really been going the Bearcats’ way. QB Aiden Brantley says it’s a good season so far, from his perspective.

“Well, it’s been great for me,” Brantley said. “Started off just playing defense come against Joaquin started playing offense little bit. Now I’m starting on both sides. It’s been changed a little bit. You’re sore, just got to trust your team and play for them.”

Jkoby Williams has been putting up great numbers, as expected.

Williams said, “Oh, you know, with that tough loss to Timpson, but you know, we bounced back versus Joaquin. Change has been going on from there, has been keeping us together as a team, staying as a family. Just keep playing.”

They both have long term goals they would like to see their team achieve.

“Always state championship, but you got to make it through all the stuff before that. To make it that far,” said Brantley.

Jkoby said he felt similarly.

“Yeah, obviously, you know, state championship. But we’re going to take it one game at a time. Stay together and do what we do.”

