Angelina County 2024 budget to raise law enforcement salaries

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With a new year comes a new budget, and Angelina County is looking to get competitive when it comes to law enforcement salaries.

County Judge Keith Wright says 2024 will bring different challenges.

“This year there’s a significant increase in a need for officers due to the law that was passed by the state requiring every ISD campus to have a peace officer located on that campus,” said Wright.

House Bill 3 went into effect September 1. Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman says the bill makes it harder to fill new officer positions.

“Officers are not readily available from the street corner, they have to go through training, police academy, so all the agencies are competing for the officers that are out there in the workforce,” said Selman.

Judge Wright says Angelina County wants to be a top choice for officers who may be deciding on those school positions

“They’re going to be very attractive, particularly to more senior positions, and so we’re trying to keep them where we need them. We need our senior people, we need the experience, we’ve got to have that to help train the future law enforcement of the county,” said Wright.

Last year’s salary for a deputy at the Angelina County Sheriffs’ Department was upwards of $47,000.

The new budget for 2024 is looking to bring that up to upwards of $52,000.

“If we’re not competitive we’re not going to have the staff or the force that we need to keep the peace in the county throughout the county, as well as maintaining the staff that we need. So, if we’re going to compete then we’re going to have to get our salaries at a reasonable rate.” said Wright.

The new budget will go into effect January 1, 2024.

