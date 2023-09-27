Alba community gathers for weekly prayer vigil in support of local kindergartner

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Alba community is rallying around Zoey Rodriguez and her family while she fights for her life after being hospitalized from a tragic accident nearly a month ago.

Every week, people from the community gather in the Town Square to pray for Zoey’s recovery and to show their support to her parents and three brothers.

Zoey is currently being treated at a children’s hospital in Dallas. Donations can be made to the account under Zoey’s name (Zoey Rodriguez) at the Alba-Golden Federal Credit Union. There are also collection jars in stores and businesses across town.

The case of the wreck is an ongoing investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.