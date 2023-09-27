Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Alba community gathers for weekly prayer vigil in support of local kindergartner

Alba community gathers for weekly prayer vigil in support of local kindergartner
By Lauren Tear
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Alba community is rallying around Zoey Rodriguez and her family while she fights for her life after being hospitalized from a tragic accident nearly a month ago.

Every week, people from the community gather in the Town Square to pray for Zoey’s recovery and to show their support to her parents and three brothers.

Zoey is currently being treated at a children’s hospital in Dallas. Donations can be made to the account under Zoey’s name (Zoey Rodriguez) at the Alba-Golden Federal Credit Union. There are also collection jars in stores and businesses across town.

The case of the wreck is an ongoing investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police presence at scene where body was found.
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
East Texas school districts announcing closures, delays due to power outages
Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr.
Gilmer man arrested on intoxicated driving charges after crash kills passenger
Ben Wheeler man killed in motorcycle/truck crash in Van Zandt County
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection

Latest News

Human trafficking on the rise in East Texas
Assistant Smith Co. DA explains rise in sex trafficking cases in East Texas
Tyler police presence at scene where body was found.
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County lifts burn ban in place since Aug. 1