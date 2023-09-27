Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Lots of Sunshine, Few Showers Southern Areas today, Above Normal Temperatures.
A few showers southernmost areas, otherwise mostly sunny and very warm.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... High pressure aloft will continue to deliver lots of sunshine, mild mornings/warm afternoons and no rain chances in this forecast. Today, there is a slim chance for a few showers over the southernmost sections of ETX...Deep East Texas, otherwise, we will stay dry through at least the middle part of next week. In the extended forecast, there looks to be a chance for another cold front late next week which could bring in cooler/wetter conditions to East Texas. We will monitor this closely. Temperatures over the next 7 days will remain well above normal. Humidity values will be moderate over the next several days allowing it to feel close to the actual temperatures during the afternoons. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
A toddler in Cherokee County is dead after drowning in a pond on their family’s property...
Cherokee County toddler drowns in family pond
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church introduces Español campus
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection
Karen Dunn
Grand jury indicts former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

Latest News

Lots of sunshine, few showers south today, Much Warmer Than Normal Temps.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-27-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-27-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 9-26-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips