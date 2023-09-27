Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... High pressure aloft will continue to deliver lots of sunshine, mild mornings/warm afternoons and no rain chances in this forecast. Today, there is a slim chance for a few showers over the southernmost sections of ETX...Deep East Texas, otherwise, we will stay dry through at least the middle part of next week. In the extended forecast, there looks to be a chance for another cold front late next week which could bring in cooler/wetter conditions to East Texas. We will monitor this closely. Temperatures over the next 7 days will remain well above normal. Humidity values will be moderate over the next several days allowing it to feel close to the actual temperatures during the afternoons. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

