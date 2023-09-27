Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3-vehicle crash shuts down FM 757 North in Smith County

Scene of crash on FM 757
Scene of crash on FM 757(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving three vehicles has caused FM 757 North in Smith County to shut down Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on FM 757 North at Old Kilgore Hwy. UT Health EMS and fire fighters responded to the scene. As of 1:23 p.m., the scene was still being cleared.

The conditions of those involved has not been reported.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

