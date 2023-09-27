1 arrested as arson suspected in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators say that arson may be the cause of an early morning house fire.

The Longview Fire Department reported that firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of East Shofner at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from two windows on the rear of the house. It only took 10 minutes to bring the fire under control after starting in a bedroom and spreading into the attic. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said that the lone occupant of the residence was questioned and then later arrested on a charge of arson.

