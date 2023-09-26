Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Woman found dead after apparent dog bite, police say

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A woman in her 70s died after suffering from an apparent dog bite, according to officials with the Toledo Police Department.

Officers at the scene said workers with a lawn care company found the woman on the ground in the backyard of a home in Toledo Tuesday.

Authorities said it appeared the woman had been bitten by a dog and died.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control took a dog belonging to the woman from the scene.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas school districts announcing closures, delays due to power outages
Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr.
Gilmer man arrested on intoxicated driving charges after crash kills passenger
Ben Wheeler man killed in motorcycle/truck crash in Van Zandt County
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection
Karen Dunn
Grand jury indicts former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

Latest News

No arrests have been made at this time.
Tyler police investigating after body found in woods near Hollytree Apartments
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid a government shutdown
K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.
K-9 loses use of hind legs after suffering spinal injury during training, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
North America to experience solar eclipse in October
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers