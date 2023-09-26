Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lufkin organization helps people with criminal records find employment

Executive Director for Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas, Mark Durand gives insight on the struggles ex-offenders face when looking for a job.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosts workshops to help those with a criminal history find jobs.

Executive Director for Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas, Mark Durand gives insight on the struggles ex-offenders face when looking for a job and the resources available to help in their search.

