Tyler police investigating after body found in woods near Hollytree Apartments

No arrests have been made at this time.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating after a dead body was discovered near an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the body was found in the wooded area behind Hollytree Apartments on Hollytree Drive.

More details will be added as further information becomes available.

