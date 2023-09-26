Nacogdoches football coach remains positive

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Darby House is head coach for the Nacogdoches Dragons, and he says that despite having some ups and downs, he’s excited for what the future holds.

“You know, we’ve had a some ups and downs,” he said. “You know, we played some tough competitions, but our kids have grown accustomed to what we want, what we expect, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

He added, “We’re sitting at two and three. We feel like we could easily be in a couple more games and win a couple more, but we’ve asked them to do a lot, and they’ve responded well.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.