Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches football coach remains positive

(Au Concepts and Design)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Darby House is head coach for the Nacogdoches Dragons, and he says that despite having some ups and downs, he’s excited for what the future holds.

“You know, we’ve had a some ups and downs,” he said. “You know, we played some tough competitions, but our kids have grown accustomed to what we want, what we expect, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

He added, “We’re sitting at two and three. We feel like we could easily be in a couple more games and win a couple more, but we’ve asked them to do a lot, and they’ve responded well.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
East Texas school districts announcing closures, delays due to power outages
Smoke rises from a fire along I-20 in Smith County.
Traffic slows along I-20 in Smith County as crews respond to fire
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr.
Gilmer man arrested on intoxicated driving charges after crash kills passenger

Latest News

Owens: Tyler Legacy could’ve easily been undefeated
Owens: Tyler Legacy could’ve easily been undefeated
Van has big potential, Owens says
Van has potential for big season, Owens says
Coleman and Bownds discuss Lufkin loss to Forney
Lufkin quarterback status undetermined for Week 7 after Week 5 head injury
The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
Red Zone: Week 6 schedule