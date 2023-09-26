Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Joveljic, Barrios rally Galaxy to 3-3 draw with Austin

Dejan Joveljic scored in the 89th minute, Michael Barrios’ first goal with Los Angeles came in stoppage time and the Galaxy rallied for a 3-3 draw with Austin FC on Sunday night in a match that started three hours late because of a thunderstorm
Soccer
Soccer
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the 89th minute, Michael Barrios’ first goal with Los Angeles came in stoppage time and the Galaxy rallied for a 3-3 draw with Austin FC on Sunday night in a match that started three hours late because of a thunderstorm.

Austin snaps a club-record four-match losing streak at home in all competitions and ends a three-match skid against the Galaxy with the tie. LA was trying to become the first team to beat Austin four times in a row but will have to settle for a 4-1-1 record in the last six matchups.

Alexander Ring staked Austin (9-13-8) to a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when he took a pass from Emiliano Rigoni and scored for a second time this season.

Riqui Puig scored the equalizer for the Galaxy (8-11-10) on a penalty kick — his seventh goal of the season — in the second minute of stoppage time after drawing a foul on Austin defender Julio Cascante. But Ethan Finlay answered four minutes later and Austin took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Defender Jon Gallagher notched an assist on Finlay's fifth goal of the season.

Austin took a two-goal lead in the 75th minute when Rigoni used an assist from Daniel Pereira to find the net for a fifth time this season.

LA pulled within a score in the 89th minute when Joveljic took a pass from Billy Sharp and netted his fourth goal of the campaign. Barrios knotted the score with an assist from Jonathan Pérez in the fourth minute of extra time. Barrios came over in a trade with Colorado after totaling two goals and two assists in seven starts and 20 appearances with the Rapids.

Brad Stuver finished with a season-high eight saves for Austin. Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy.

The Galaxy came from two goals down to beat Minnesota United 4-3 last time out. It was the seventh time in club history LA rallied to win after trailing by two scores, second only to the league-record 10 of the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Galaxy return home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Austin travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

