Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Jasper’s Cooper Davis delivers ‘walk-off’ ride in Carolina Cowboys win over Arizona

The ride clinched a win for Davis' team.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (KTRE) - Professional bull rider and Jasper native Cooper Davis pulled off an 87.25-point ride to lead his team to victory Friday night.

Davis was paired with Black as Coal and needed a an 83-point ride to secure the win over the Arizona Ridge Riders.

Davis also scored an 87.25 on Flashbang on Saturday in Carolina’s loss to Oklahoma Freedom.

The Cowboys also lost Sunday to Nashville Stampede. Davis’ teammate and fellow East Texan, Boudreaux Campbell of Jasper, scored a ride in the first round.

Davis is currently fourth in the 2023 Team Series MVP standings.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas school districts announcing closures, delays due to power outages
Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr.
Gilmer man arrested on intoxicated driving charges after crash kills passenger
Ben Wheeler man killed in motorcycle/truck crash in Van Zandt County
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection
Karen Dunn
Grand jury indicts former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

Latest News

SFA Lumberjacks
SFA football coach laments ‘tough loss’ to Austin Peay
Jasper’s Cooper Davis delivers ‘walk-off’ ride in Carolina Cowboys win over Arizona
Jasper's Cooper Davis scores 87.25 in walk-off win
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto...
Vintage Verlander silences Seattle as Astros top M’s 5-1 to open key series in playoff race
Houston Texans
Texans look to build on first win after putting everything together to beat Jaguars