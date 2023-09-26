Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been another beautiful, but warm day today. Expect fair skies tonight with temperatures slowly dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. More sunshine is expected tomorrow with light winds and temperatures warming into the lower to mid 90s. The quiet weather will continue through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds at the upper levels of the atmosphere. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s through the weekend. The high pressure begins to weaken a bit early next week as we track our next storm system moving toward East Texas.

