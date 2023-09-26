Demolition underway at downtown Tyler building deemed public health nuisance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downtown Tyler building considered a public health nuisance is now being demolished.

The building once known as the Tysen House sits at the corner of E. Erwin Street and S. Thompson Avenue. In recent years, what was once an actual hotel for the homeless ran by the Salvation Army, became a major hazard not only to people who live and work in the area, but vagrants who often used the building for shelter and illegal activity.

“It was a public health nuisance,” said Chris Lennon, City of Tyler Code Enforcement Manager. “Even as recently as yesterday morning, we went in with police present and cleared homeless out of it.”

The process of removing the building began Dec. 15, 2021, when three Tyler firefighters avoided serious injury while trying to save homeless people trapped inside.

Firefighters can be seen outside of the Tysen House after rescuing homeless people in Dec. 2021. (KLTV)

“There was a hole in the first floor, which thankfully was filled with water. It probably saved their lives,” said Lennon.

A day after the fire, the city deemed the building unsafe and launched a lengthy process that is now resulting in demolition.

“The owners never brought it into compliance,” Lennon said. “So, it went before the neighborhood revitalization board and there was an order for it to be demolished and so that is what’s occurring today.”

Through the years, those working at the Downtown Garage across the street have played witness to the hazards hosted by the building.

“We’ve have seen a lot of a lot of homeless, you know, coming in and out. Lot of police and even animal control. I guess people were staying in there with their animals,” said Rigoberto Romero Jr., who works at the garage.

The demolition process will take about a month to complete. Once the building is torn down, Lennon said the city will send the bill to the owner.

“And if the owner does not pay the bills within the allotted time, then a lien will be filed on the property.”

At some point during demo, Erwin Street will be partially blocked while crews tear down the front of the building. Lennon said utilities will be unaffected during the process.

