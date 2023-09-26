Cherokee County toddler drowns in family pond

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A toddler in Cherokee County is dead after drowning in a pond on their family’s property Thursday.

According to a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies responded to a residence on CR 3705 in the Mt. Selman community on Thursday after a drowning report. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found a 14-month-old child receiving CPR from a family member.

Deputies assisted with lifesaving measures until EMS arrived to take the child to UT Health in Jacksonville. The child was later taken to a children’s hospital, where he reportedly died on Monday.

According to the release, the child was found to have gone into a pond on the family’s property while unsupervised, and was found by family members a short time later.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.