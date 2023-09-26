Arson investigators looking into dumpster fire outside College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department responded to another dumpster fire outside the Pearl Apartments early Saturday morning.

The fire department has responded to the same dumpster being on fire multiple times this month. According to the CSFD, dumpsters in the area have been set on fire multiple times this year. Since January, they’ve responded to nine dumpster fires in the area of Texas Avenue and Harvey Road and one fire that spread from a dumpster to a vehicle.

CSFD said since the fires are under investigation there wasn’t much they could share but they did release a statement:

“The department’s Fire Marshal’s Office has investigated these incidents and is working with the CSPD and apartment management to find the person(s) responsible. Residents are encouraged to provide information to the Fire Marshal’s Office at 979-764-3801.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.