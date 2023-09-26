Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

No Major Changes Expected Over The Next 7 Days
No big changes next 7 days.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next 7 days...the weather changes little. A few showers are possible over Deep East Texas today and again tomorrow, otherwise, lots of sunshine is expected with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 90s. Wind should remain generally out of the East at 5-10 mph with a few higher gusts and some patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours. Have a wonderful Tuesday. Again, no major changes in the weather forecast through early next week. Mild Mornings and Warm Afternoon ahead.

