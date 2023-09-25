Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woodville officer shot in face ‘doing remarkably well,’ chief says

Woodville Police
Woodville Police(Woodville Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A Woodville police officer who was shot in the face on duty Sept. 17 is on his was to recovery.

Officer Troy Costello responded to a call reporting a suspicious man around 7:15 a.m. Sept. 17, and after a pursuit, was shot in the face by the suspect. Reginal Owens, 41, of Hemphill, was later killed by Tyler County Sheriff’s deputies when he refused to comply with orders and reportedly acted hostile.

Since the incident, Costello has been in intensive care for his serious injury. According to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley, Costello is well on the way to a successful recovery.

“He’s doing remarkably well considering what happened,” McCulley said.

The chief confirmed that Costello will be moved out of the ICU sometime Monday, barring any changes in his condition. According to McCulley, Costello is alert and responsive, and is communicating with family and hospital staff via writing. Physical therapists have managed to get Costello up and moving around as well, McCulley said.

