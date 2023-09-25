Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sen. Bob Menendez reiterates innocence despite indictment on corruption charges

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Menendez and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery. Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the charges against the 69-year-old Democrat nearly six years after an earlier criminal case against him ended with a deadlocked jury. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said he’s not resigning Monday morning in the midst of calls for his resignation after his indictment on corruption charges.

He’s reiterated his innocence. “I ask for nothing more and deserve nothing less,” he said.

He wants there to be a pause while facts are gathered and vowed to continue to work for the people of New Jersey as their senior senator.

Menendez said, in trying to explain the evidence against him, that he has a habit of carrying around envelopes of cash.

He’s already gathered a primary challenge from Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey.

A growing number of Democrats are calling for Menendez to step down. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to do so.

Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and his wife Nadine were indicted on Friday.

He was accused of using his position to aid Egypt and also to pressure federal prosecutors to drop a case against a friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

