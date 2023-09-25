Red Zone: Week 6 schedule
Friday
5A
Hallsville at Marshall - 7:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Texarkana - 7:30 p.m.
4A
Mabank at Quinlan Ford - 7 p.m.
Athens at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Palestine - 7:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Carthage - 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Van - 7:30 p.m.
Rusk at Center - 7:30 p.m.
Jasper at Hamshire-Fannett - 7:30 p.m.
3A
Mount Vernon at Bonham - 7 p.m.
Commerce at Winnsboro - 7 p.m.
Pottsboro at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.
Teague at Eustace - 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Malakoff - 7:30 p.m.
Crockett at Oakhurst - 7 p.m.
Westwood at Diboll - 7 p.m.
Woodville at Shepherd - 7 p.m.
Winona at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
Grand Saline at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.
Troup at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Hughes Springs - 7 p.m.
Waskom at Elysian Fields - 7 p.m.
Harmony at New Diana - 7 p.m.
Kountze at Hemphill - 7 p.m.
2A
Cross Roads at Cayuga - 7 p.m.
Alba-Golden at Honey Grove - 7:30 p.m.
Como-Pickton at Quinlan Boles - 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Beckville - 7:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
Union Grove at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
Garrison at Joaquin - 7 p.m.
Grapeland at West Sabine - 7 p.m.
San Augustine at Timpson - 7 p.m.
All Saints at Mount Enterprise - 7 p.m.
1A
Chester at Apple Springs - 7 p.m.
Campbell at Trinidad - 7:30 p.m.
Savoy at Fruitvale - 7:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Leverett’s Chapel - 7:30 p.m.
Private
TK Gorman at New Braunfels Christian - 7 p.m.
