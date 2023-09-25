Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Owens: Tyler Legacy could’ve easily been undefeated

“Legacy had a really up-tempo offense. They jammed the ball down their throats,” Coleman said following the Red Raiders’ 34-14 win over Mesquite.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy got their first win of the season in Week 5, but are likely much better than their record, Kyle Owens says.

Owens discussed the game with Sports Director Michael Coleman on Red Zone Overtime.

Red Zone Overtime can be streamed every Friday nights at 11:05 p.m., following Red Zone on East Texas Now.

“Legacy has been up in every game,” Owens said. “They just haven’t been able to close it out. And so they were finally able to close it out tonight and get the win.”

Tyler Legacy has a bye week in Week 6.

“Legacy could very easily be 4-0, 3-1,” Owens said. “They could very easily have their record flipped. They’ve been a very good team, like we said. They just haven’t been able to finish it.”

