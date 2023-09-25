Marshall Theater Company talks debut show kicking off Thursday

From Press Release

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Today “The Marshall Theater Company” is announcing audition dates for their first play production.

“We are pleased to introduce a new community theater that aims to maintain Marshall, Texas, film-friendly Texas-certified status,” said Carol A. Hicks, one of the founding members of the Marshall Theater Company. The organization’s goals are to create a platform for mental health awareness and artistic expression, celebrate diversity and community engagement via the performing arts, and assist Marshall in maintaining a film-friendly Texas-certified community.

Marshall Theater Company presently operates as a club and the group will host interest meetings for membership and auditions for their debut show at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Boulevard, Marshall, Texas on Thursday, September 28 at 6 p.m. They will hold a second audition at the Marshall Housing Authority, 1401 Poplar St. Marshall, Texas on Friday, September 29 at 6 p.m.

Their first performance will be O. Henry’s, The Gift of the Magi. “I am honored to be the director of the first theater production for The Marshall Theater Company,” said founding member, Raymond Fogg. The Gift of the Magi tells the story of Jim and Della Young, newlyweds who are madly in love yet broke. The narrative of how they make this circumstance a Christmas to remember never gets old.

These auditions are also for local volunteers who want to help backstage on a production. “We need people to build sets, do costumes and makeup, publicity, stage management, lighting, and sound,” said founding member Kelsey Jackson. Backstage volunteers will not be required to perform for auditions. “If you are interested in working backstage or online doing social media, directing, or producing future productions, please attend the auditions as well,” added founding member, Angelita Jackson.

The Marshall Theater Company is seeking creative individuals that love live theater. “You do not have to be a resident of Marshall to be a part of the theater company,” said founding member, Sadiq King. Individuals from the area who are interested in the creative and performing arts are encouraged to attend the groundbreaking auditions and interest meetings. Sadiq King may be reached at (609) 285-7898 or marshalltheatercompany@gmail.com for further information.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.