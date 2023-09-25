Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin quarterback status undetermined for Week 7 after Week 5 head injury

Lufkin gave up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose, 42-21.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin quarterback TJ Hammond is going through concussion protocol after a hit to the head in Week 5. His status for Week 7 is yet to be determined, Head Coach Todd Quick said.

“He’s gonna be all right,” Quick said. “He’s gonna be in the protocol for us, for concussion protocol. He felt good today, we just have to be careful. We have to be smart.”

Hammond was injured in the first play from scrimmage for the offense Friday night against Forney. Sports directors Michael Coleman and Mark Bownds discussed the game on Red Zone Overtime.

“We had things all tied up, 21 apiece,” Bownds said. “It was looking good for Lufkin at that point, but then all of the sudden it just went completely downhill for the Panthers. Throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter, they just completely imploded. This was due to a lot of penalties, and Forney was able to capitalize. They scored three times to double their score. They went on to win it 42 to 21.”

Hammond has an extra week to heal up with a bye in Week 6.

Red Zone Overtime is streamed live following Red Zone on Friday nights at 11:05 p.m. on East Texas Now.

