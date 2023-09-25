Grand jury indicts former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Karen Dunn, 48, worked as a substitute teacher for Tyler ISD until she was arrested on May 20 this year for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, along with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Now, a grand jury has indicted her on both charges. She remains in the Smith County Jail with bonds totaling $250,000.

The incident allegedly took place on May 16 at Ramey Elementary School, according to an affidavit.

