Gilmer man arrested on intoxicated driving charges after crash kills passenger

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man was arrested on intoxicated driving charges after his passenger died in a crash in Wood County on Sept. 18.

A Texas DPS report gave details on a fatal crash on Monday, Sept. 18 in Wood County. The crash happened on State Highway 154 13.3 miles west of Gilmer. Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr., 24, of Gilmer, was driving east, and according to the report, veered off the roadway to the north and overturned. Guerrero’s passenger, Diana M. Valenzuela, 34, of Longview, was killed in the crash.

Guerrero’s other passenger, Diovanni S. Cisneros, 25, of Longview, was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Francis in Tyler for incapacitating injuries. Guerrero was taken to a Quitman hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

According to the report, Guerrero was found to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. He has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Guerrero was booked into the Wood County Jail on his charges on Sept. 18, and bonded out for $150,000 the next day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.