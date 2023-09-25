Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have popped up this afternoon and will quickly die out this evening. A few more isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon, but all of this activity will be very isolated and nothing like what we saw Sunday night. Temperatures have dropped behind the front, but probably not as much as most of us had hoped. Overnight tonight, lows will drop barely into the upper 60s and then with more sunshine tomorrow, afternoon highs will reach at least the upper 80s with a few places in the lower 90s. Quiet weather returns to the forecast for a while after Tuesday’s slight chance for rain. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s right into the weekend.

