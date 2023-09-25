Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

CUTE: First-grader reads to residents of senior living center

A 7-year-old girl began bringing books to read to the elderly residents at a Minnesota living care center. (SOURCE: KARE)
By Boyd Huppert
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KARE) – A Minnesota first-grader is brightening the day of senior citizens, one book at a time.

Maggie Kuznia is a 7-year-old with a love for reading and chatting. The natural storyteller soon began reading to the elderly residents of a senior living center in East Grand Forks.

Maggie’s mother, Tiffany Kuznia, works at Heritage Grove and often brings her daughter to work with her.

“Well, I guess it all started with storm days,” Kuznia said. “She couldn’t go to day care, anything like that, so she’d come to work with me.”

One day about five months ago, Kuznia said her daughter was packing up her bag. When Kuznia reminded her to bring her Nintendo Switch, she said Maggie told her she wasn’t going to bring the game console and instead was bringing books to read to the residents.

On that day, Maggie began to make new friends.

She began making the rounds, reading to residents like 96-year-old Margaret Sondreai and Patti Griggs, who used to teach first grade.

No other child starting first grade has had so many reading tutors.

“It’s helped tremendously and it builds up her confidence in reading too,” Kuznia said. “She falls asleep every night with a book in her hand. Every morning there’s like three or four books in her bed.”

Maggie’s grandfather also works at Heritage Grove.

Joani Benson, another resident, isn’t Maggie’s grandmother, but she plays the part well when the two share a book.

“At least once or twice a week. So, whatever she wants to read that day is what she packs up,” Kuznia said.

Through her own actions, the young storyteller has made a new story of her own.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
East Texas school districts announcing closures, delays due to power outages
Smoke rises from a fire along I-20 in Smith County.
Traffic slows along I-20 in Smith County as crews respond to fire
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
A dedication was held on Sunday.
Gold Star families honored with monument dedication in Bullard

Latest News

Seventeen people have been indicted on various charges involving an attack on three Black men...
Indictment with hate crime allegations says Hells Angels attacked three Black men in San Diego
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lake Stryker Resort Owner Leonard Nichol about storm damage at the...
‘God really blessed us’ Lake Striker Resort owner details damage from recent storm
A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek, Thursday, north of...
Moose calf rescued after being stuck in foundation
Prosecutors alleged Sen. Menendez accepted cash, gold, a car and more in exchange for his...
Menendez denies wrongdoing after federal indictment
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90