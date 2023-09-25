CHRISTUS awards nearly $300K to four East Texas nonprofits for community impact

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four East Texas nonprofit organizations were given a collective total of $275,000 to benefit their missions by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances on Thursday.

The organizations include Buckner Children and Family Services, East Texas Food Bank, Newgate Mission and Twelve Way Foundation.

Bucker Children and Family Services’ portion will go toward its Family Pathways program, which works to assist single mothers and their children as they provide secondary education opportunities with a residential program that offers affordable housing, as well as parenting education, financial literacy and counseling.

The East Texas Food Bank will use their funds toward operation of their Longview resource center, set to open in mid-October. East Texas Food Bank representatives said they estimate they will feed or provide nearly 1 million people annually from this new facility. They said it will be not just a food pantry, but a resource center allowing them to address other issues that include rental assistance, legal aid and health initiatives.

Newgate Mission said their portion will go toward funding their food program, which allows them to feed as many as 200 people a day. Newgate Mission is open seven days a week and also provides clothing and shoes, in addition to food.

Marshall’s Twelve Way Foundation works to aid men fighting alcohol and drug addiction, with their reach spanning as far as Waco. Representatives said these funds will go toward developing a program to help men be proactive in fighting against a relapse.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.