Boxing champion speaks about his experiences as teacher for Griffin Elementary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A top ranked boxing champion shares how his training in the ring has helped him train the minds of students in Griffin Elementary as a physical ed teacher.

IBF featherweight champion, Kenneth “Problem Child” Taylor, has been teaching the kids at Griffin Elementary the perseverance that a champion needs to be successful in and out of the ring. A boxing gym and a classroom both serve as places where a youngster can enhance their mindset into a champion mentality.

“To fight on a Saturday, enjoy Sunday, and then come to school on Monday its definitely a blessing,” said Taylor.

His presence at the elementary school has had notable effect on students and staff.

“It’s been great having Coach Taylor, his story of his perseverance and service to our kids. It’s great they look up to him already, it was a huge celebration when he won his championship, " said Griffin Elementary principal Stephen Laddy.

Kids can be heard chanting his name throughout the campus.

Now ranked in the top 10 internationally, Taylor’s message to the students he teaches is one of resiliency, motivation, and hard work.

“I tell a lot of guys all the time, I tell kids all the time it’s hard to beat somebody who doesn’t give up. I don’t care if its in a classroom, don’t care if it’s outside doing your homework or just anything, it is hard to beat somebody that never gives up. I think that’s the story of my life, I never give up, through all the downs I never give up.”

