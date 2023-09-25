Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where We Live... The severe weather is gone. Scattered showers and maybe an isolated thundershower will be possible over the southern ½ of ETX through tomorrow. Nothing severe is expected. Beyond that...Mostly Sunny skies to Sunny Skies are expected through early next week. Lows in the 60s, Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Nothing too warm or too cold. Humidity Values should be fairly low, making the days feel much better. Wind should remain out of the NE through tomorrow, then shift more out of the E to ESE. Speeds should range from 5-12 mph. A few Burn Bans have been lifted and more are possible. Please, make sure you are sure that your Ban has been lifted before doing any outdoor burning. Have a great Monday.

