1 injured following train/car collision in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A driver has suffered serious injuries following a train collision with a car Monday morning in Athens.

According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, a Union Pacific train collided with a vehicle in northeast Athens near the intersection of North Wofford Street and East Edmonson Street around 11:30 a.m. The vehicle’s occupant was taken to an Athens hospital with serious injuries, Tysver said. Their current condition is unknown.

Athens Police Department responded to the scene. According to Tysver, no train crew was injured in the crash.

