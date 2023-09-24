Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn

“The unicorn landing looks easy, but it’s actually the result of years and hundreds of skydives worth of practice.” Credit: Skydiver Langer/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom (KLTV) - Skydivers did their best to land on an inflatable unicorn as part of a skydiving festival.

“This video of a skydiver landing on a unicorn is the vibe we all love to see,” the skydiving school commented. “The skydiver who makes the successful landing is our instructor Jan.”

Tandem instructor Jan Zackl performed the feat as part of a recent skydiving “festival” called Boogie Two.

“The unicorn landing looks easy, but it’s actually the result of years and hundreds of skydives worth of practice,” a school representative said. “Jan, who makes the perfect landing, has made thousands of jumps and received a lot of coaching in how to fly his canopy so precisely.”

Everyone who attempted the feat had a minimum of 200 jumps and specific canopy training. To see the other skydivers give it a try, check the school’s website.

