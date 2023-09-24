Traffic slows along I-20 in Smith County as crews respond to fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic was backed up along I-20 east of Highway 110 Sunday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a fire.

Several nearby fire departments were responding as of about 3:30 p.m., and westbound traffic on I-20 was being slowed.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Crews worked to contain the fire. (Viewer photo)

Traffic was backed up along I-20 east of Highway 110. (Viewer photo)

