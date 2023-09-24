Traffic slows along I-20 in Smith County as crews respond to fire
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic was backed up along I-20 east of Highway 110 Sunday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a fire.
Several nearby fire departments were responding as of about 3:30 p.m., and westbound traffic on I-20 was being slowed.
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.