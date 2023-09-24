Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Traffic slows along I-20 in Smith County as crews respond to fire

Smoke rises from a fire along I-20 in Smith County.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic was backed up along I-20 east of Highway 110 Sunday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a fire.

Several nearby fire departments were responding as of about 3:30 p.m., and westbound traffic on I-20 was being slowed.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Several nearby fire departments were responding as of about 3:30 p.m.
Several nearby fire departments were responding as of about 3:30 p.m.(KLTV)
Crews worked to contain the fire.
Crews worked to contain the fire.(Viewer photo)
Traffic was backed up along I-20 east of Highway 110.
Traffic was backed up along I-20 east of Highway 110.(Viewer photo)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
Fire department presence on scene of crash.
2 dead, 3-year-old injured in Hwy 31 crash in Smith County
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night

Latest News

Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 9-24-23
Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 9-24-23
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Strong/Severe storms possible Sunday into Monday Morning.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Strong/Severe storms possible Sunday into Monday Morning.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips