Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from Sunday Night through Monday Morning....

As we await a cold front to move through East Texas on Monday morning...the chances for strong/severe thunderstorms will grow, especially late Sunday into Monday morning. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under a Slight Risk (2 of 5) for areas north of a line from northern Houston County to Panola County for this time period. This does include the Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville areas. There will be a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for areas south of the slight risk extending from Polk County to Shelby County...See Graphic. For the most part, strong thunderstorm winds of 60-65 mph are possible along with 1″-1.5″ hail and possibly larger in the strongest storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out for the Northern areas of East Texas...along and north of I-20, and at this time, the risk is fairly low. Some Flash Flooding will be possible as rainfall totals of 1″ to 2.5″ will be possible and even some nearer to 3″ over the far northern sections of East Texas. Once the front moves through, the risk for severe weather should diminish quickly. Please remain Weather Alert. NOTE: There could be a few strong storms late tonight/early tomorrow morning as a disturbance moves north to south through the eastern areas and a few central areas of ETX. Once we get into Tuesday, skies should become partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures in the morning will be fairly mild and afternoon temps should be warm, but not as warm as they were today.

