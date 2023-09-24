Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UPDATE: First Alert Weather Day for Sunday through Monday Morning
Strong/severe storms possible Sunday into Monday morning.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... ++UPDATE++: We could see isolated strong/severe thunderstorms during the morning hours as well as a disturbance moves out of Eastern Oklahoma overnight and pushes southward over portions of ETX. Gusty wind/hail will be possible here as well. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from Sunday - Monday Morning.... As we await a cold front to move through East Texas on Monday morning...the chances for strong/severe thunderstorms will grow, especially late Sunday into Monday morning. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under a Slight Risk (2 of 5) for areas north of a line from northern Houston County to Panola County for this time period. This does include the Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville areas. There will be a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for areas south of the slight risk extending from Polk County to Shelby County...See Graphic. For the most part, strong thunderstorm winds of 60-65 mph are possible along with 1″-1.5″ hail and possibly larger in the strongest storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out for the Northern areas of East Texas...along and north of I-20, and at this time, the risk is fairly low. Some Flash Flooding will be possible as rainfall totals of 1″ to 2.5″ will be possible and even some nearer to 3″ over the far northern sections of East Texas.

