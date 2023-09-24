Neal McCoy attends Walk of Honor event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An inaugural event took place in one East Texas city today to recognize and honor the contributions of citizens, past and current, who have made a lasting impact on their community.

This celebration, at Longview’s Museum of Fine Arts, was to recognize the significant contributions citizens have made to the city.

A Walk of Honor task force was set up to nominate the first five recipients, many of them business leaders in the past who shaped the future of Longview. Names like Robert and Pauline Cargill, Carl Estes, R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau, and Dr. Isaac E. Willis Jr. were spoken on Sunday. Their family members accepted the honors, and there was one more name on the list: country music artist Neal McCoy, nominated for his music and humanitarian efforts.

Plaques will be installed in the sidewalks throughout the downtown area to honor individuals whose achievements have made a significant historical, cultural or societal impact.

