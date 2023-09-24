Gold Star families honored with monument dedication in Bullard
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Mike Balfay, a chairman for the Gold Star Family Memorial Committee, speaks about the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication that took place Sunday at the American Freedom Museum in Bullard. The monument funds were raised by the community. This monument will serve Gold Star families from 15 different counties.
