Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Britten, Rawls lead Tarleton over Southwest Baptist 27-13

Kayvon Britten ran for a touchdown early, Ty Rawls returned an interception for a late score and Tarleton held off Southwest Baptist 27-13
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for a touchdown early, Ty Rawls returned an interception for a late score and Tarleton held off Southwest Baptist 27-13 on Saturday night.

Britten gave the Texans (3-1) the lead for good with a 10-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Logan Turner kicked two field goals and the Bearcats (1-3) trailed 7-6 at halftime.

Adrian Guzman kicked a pair field goals and Victor Gabalis threw a 28-yard scoring strike to Keylan Johnson to give Tarleton a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Abel Carter's 1-yard touchdown run pulled Southwest Baptist within a touchdown, but Rawls picked off a Collin Sutton pass and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown with 5:23 left to play to complete the scoring.

Gabalis completed 18 of 33 passes for 217 yards with two interceptions for Tarleton. Benjamin Omayebu caught eight passes for 95 yards.

Sutton had 200 yards on 20-of-35 passing for the Bearcats with one interception. Regan Wilson hauled in eight passes for 95 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
Fire department presence on scene of crash.
2 dead, 3-year-old injured in Hwy 31 crash in Smith County
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall