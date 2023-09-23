Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Wings to visit Aces Sunday

The Dallas Wings will take on the Las Vegas Aces
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (22-18, 11-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 174.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces play the Dallas Wings.

The Aces' record in Western Conference play is 18-2. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference averaging 92.8 points and is shooting 48.6%.

The Wings have gone 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks 12th in the WNBA averaging 6.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.7% from deep. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: A'ja Wilson is shooting 55.8% and averaging 22.9 points for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 92.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Fire department presence on scene of crash.
2 dead, 3-year-old injured in Hwy 31 crash in Smith County
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
Jason Rashad Williams
Van Zandt County investigator claims suspect fired gun recklessly in fatal I-20 incident
Henry Lee Givens
Longview police seeking information on whereabouts of wanted man

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall