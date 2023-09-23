Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINDEN, Texas (KSLA) - The police department in Linden, Texas is investigating a possible accidental shooting that left a man dead.

While an employee at Krump’s Grocery was helping a customer load bags into their vehicle, a firearm went off. He was struck and died at the grocery store, officials with the police department said.

It’s unclear how the gun went off. Officers are currently investigating this incident.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

