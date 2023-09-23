Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle

Police are investigating a possible accidental shooting that took place as an employee set grocery bags near a rife on a customer’s vehicle back seat.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating a possible accidental shooting that took place as an employee set grocery bags near a rifle on a customer’s vehicle back seat.

Officers responded to a fatal shooting on Friday in the parking lot of Crump Food Store in the 700 block of West Houston Street, according to a release from Linden Police Chief David Dulude.

Dulude said the incident took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. Witnesses reported a store employee, Larry Lawrence, 39, of Queen City, was placing groceries on the back seat of a vehicle near a dog. He reportedly began to pet the dog, when a .22 rifle, also located on the back seat, discharged and struck him in the chest. Witnesses said they tried to resuscitate Lawrence, and first responders were called.

Upon arrival, EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Dulude said Lawrence was pronounced dead at the helipad site.

The chief said that although the incident appears to be accidental at this time, the case is under investigation. Exactly what caused the rifle to fire remains unclear, Dulude said, but he expressed condolences to Lawrence’s loved ones.

