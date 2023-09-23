Lake Hawkins property owners hold preparedness picnic

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An annual East Texas homeowners’ association picnic was not just about cooking out but also focused on preparedness in the face of varying emergencies.

It was the meeting of the Association of Lake Hawkins Property Owners, held at the pavillion at Lake Hawkins Park. The gathering was about being informed.

From damaging storms to power outages to wildfires, information was presented to property owners on how to protect their properties in various emergencies and what agencies can help them.

State Representative Cole Hefner was also on hand to answer questions about what legislators are doing for constituents.

Fire readiness was expounded upon by Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Matt Burnett.

