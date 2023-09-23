Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texas Gold Run in Tyler benefits fight against childhood cancer

The East Texas Gold Run took place at Bergfeld Park Saturday morning, bringing the community together to raise funds to fight cancer.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Gold Run took place at Bergfeld Park Saturday morning, bringing the community together to raise funds to fight cancer.

Donations are used for pediatric cancer research, as well as to support families facing childhood cancer in East Texas.

Opening ceremonies were held at 8 a.m., and the kids dash took place at 8:25 a.m. 5k and 1 mile races were also held.

To learn more about the event, visit their webpage.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire department presence on scene of crash.
2 dead, 3-year-old injured in Hwy 31 crash in Smith County
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
Jason Rashad Williams
Van Zandt County investigator claims suspect fired gun recklessly in fatal I-20 incident
Henry Lee Givens
Longview police seeking information on whereabouts of wanted man
Quitman FFA prepares for weekend of livestock competitions at East Texas State Fair

Latest News

Musicians in Munich, Germany play traditional Bavarian songs for visitors to the city.
Kilgore planning own festival as Munich, Germany celebrates 188th Oktoberfest
John gives hearty laugh while discussing bright future dreams
John, 15, maintains “life is beautiful” attitude amid quest for forever family
Gift of Love: John's summer update
Gift of Love: John's summer update
Lane Luckie gives live tour of Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany
Lane Luckie gives live tour of Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany