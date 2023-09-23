East Texas Gold Run in Tyler benefits fight against childhood cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Gold Run took place at Bergfeld Park Saturday morning, bringing the community together to raise funds to fight cancer.

Donations are used for pediatric cancer research, as well as to support families facing childhood cancer in East Texas.

Opening ceremonies were held at 8 a.m., and the kids dash took place at 8:25 a.m. 5k and 1 mile races were also held.

To learn more about the event, visit their webpage.

