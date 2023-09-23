Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Bubba Wallace on pole at Texas after making 2nd round of NASCAR’s playoffs

Bubba Wallace will start from the pole at Texas
Bubba Wallace greets fans prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday,...
Bubba Wallace greets fans prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Bubba Wallace will start from the pole at Texas, the first race after he just made the cut to get into the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

Wallace turned a lap of 188.337 mph in the final round of qualifying Saturday, finishing ahead of fellow playoff contenders and RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski.

“Was I expecting it? I don’t know,” Wallace said. “Qualifying, you know, I tend to try too hard and overthink things. And that’s my problem with life, I need to stop doing it, I just need to just go out and do. So that was a good surprise.”

It is the second career pole for Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver who entered the round of 12 in 12th place after the points were reset following the first three playoff races.

Buescher will start on the front row Sunday with Wallace after a final lap of 188.081 mph. Keselowski, who is the owner of Buescher's No. 17 car, qualified third at 187.891 mph.

Christopher Bell was among the 10 drivers that advanced to the final round of qualifying at the 1 1/2-mile Texas track. But he will start ninth after being on the pole for each of the first three playoff races: at Darlington, Bristol and Kansas.

Defending race winner Tyler Reddick, Wallace's teammate with 23XI Racing, starts 15th. Reddick won last year at Texas when still driving for Richard Childress Racing.

Points leader William Byron, who has a series-high five wins this season, will start 18th. That is two spots behind Martin Truex Jr., who has the same number of points but two fewer wins than Byron.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Most Read

Fire department presence on scene of crash.
2 dead, 3-year-old injured in Hwy 31 crash in Smith County
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
Jason Rashad Williams
Van Zandt County investigator claims suspect fired gun recklessly in fatal I-20 incident
Henry Lee Givens
Longview police seeking information on whereabouts of wanted man

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall