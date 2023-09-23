Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Big Tex placed on State Fair of Texas grounds

Just one week before the start of the state fair, Big Tex is back home. The 55-foot-tall cowboy was raised into place less than 24 hours ago.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Just one week before the start of the state fair, Big Tex is back home. The 55-foot-tall cowboy was raised into place less than 24 hours ago.

He is wearing new boots designed by an Irving woman and fresh new threads. Jessica Bonila created the winning boot design, and it was unveiled on Sept. 15.

The state fair will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

